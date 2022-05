Photographer and filmmaker Carolyn Jones was keynote speaker for this year's Celebrating Nurses awards luncheon.This is the 17th straight year The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has honored "the heart and soul of our community.".Co-hosts for the event were Monica Kaufman Pearson and AJC editor Kevin Riley.More than 800 nurses were nominated for this year's awards.Many of the nominees attended the awards ceremony at Cobb Galleria Centre