5 Florida road trip destinations to kick off summer

visitspacecoast.com

Panama City Beach

This ever-popular beachfront destination never disappoints. From catching some rays on the white-sand beaches to shopping at Pier Park to dining at the area’s many seafood restaurants, you can do as little or as much as you want in Panama City Beach. On-the-water highlights include dolphin-watching tours, watersports such as kayaking and parasailing, and deep-sea fishing. On land, you can hit the trails at Gayle’s Trails, the Conservation Park and St. Andrews State Park.

visitpanamacitybeach.com

Pensacola

Near the Florida/Alabama state line, Pensacola offers everything you could want from a beachfront destination: wonderful beachfront accommodations, top-notch dining, and plenty of things to do. One must-see attraction is the National Naval Aviation Museum, which details air history and technology (call before visiting). Also, catch the Blue Angels, who reside at Naval Air Station Pensacola during the summer, as they practice their amazing aerial routines in the skies above. If you can, watch from the water for an even better perspective.

visitpensacola.com

Lakeland & Winter Haven

In Central Florida, check out the many attractions of these neighboring cities. If the grandkids are traveling with you, they’ll love spending the day at LEGOLAND and Peppa Pig Theme Park. Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright will love checking out his work on the campus of Florida Southern College, which is home to 13 structures by the popular architect. And animal lovers will love how close they can get to a variety of African species at Safari Wilderness Ranch.

visitcentralflorida.org

Road trip tips

When planning your road trip, Montrae Waiters, public and government relations consultant for AAA-The Auto Club Group in Georgia offers these tips:

B-E-T on a breakdown-free trip: Get a full vehicle inspection ahead of any long trip, but especially for components like a vehicle’s battery, engine and tires.

Beat the rush: Travel on off-peak times or days, or pick a hidden gem closer to home.

If traveling with kids, look for hotels with indoor swimming pools.