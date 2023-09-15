BreakingNews
September Aging in Atlanta event informs on health, things to do

Attendees also got the chance to win prizes, including Braves tickets
Aging in Atlanta
By
20 minutes ago
On Thursday, Sep. 14, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution hosted its latest Aging in Atlanta community event, and it did not disappoint. The event was presented by Kroger.

City Springs - Studio Theatre hosted the fun-filled event, where the crowd heard about estate planning, health news and activities — and won prizes including gift cards and Atlanta Braves tickets.

Host Jackie Choice asked questions, and attendees could partake in a Q-and-A and enjoy a meal. There was also a chance to win prizes by picking up a game card and visiting our partners before the program. Kaiser Permanente, The Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, Georgia Relay, Visiting Nurse Health System, Town Square, Fischer Homes, and Clover Health were our valued partners who chatted one-on-one with attendees.

During the program, information came from Deanna “Dee Dee” McEwen, Pharm.D., a pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, and AJC journalist Bo Emerson.

McEwen informed attendees about medication adherence, drug interactions, addressing the medical needs of diverse older adults, getting updated on RSV, COVID-19, and pneumococcal vaccines, and the perfect time to get a flu vaccine. Pawley educated attendees on estate planning resources, trusts, probate, powers of attorney, considerations for financial planning, and impacts of tax law changes.

Emerson shared the latest things to do around Atlanta, places for folk dancing and the increasing popularity of pickleball. He also suggested Comer, just under 2 hours away from Atlanta, as a great fall getaway destination.

Other panelists included Lateefah Watford, MD, Doctor of Psychiatry - Kaiser Permanente, and Nakia Vaughn, Medicare Advantage Sales Specialist - Kaiser Permanente.

Watford shared information on addressing Seasonal Affective Disorder, socializing and fostering community, navigating new romantic relationships, and finding mental health resources. Vaughn spoke about considerations for reviewing or changing Medicare plans, differences between Original Medicare versus Medicare Advantage plans, telehealth, and what’s covered by Medicare.

Future Aging in Atlanta events

The Aging in Atlanta experience is one you don’t want to miss. Our next event is Thursday, Nov. 9 at Gwinnett Technical Community College. Visit ajc.com/aging for information.

Are you interested in sponsoring or speaking at one of our next Aging in Atlanta events? Email advertising@ajc.com.

For additional information about healthy living, things to do and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in Sunday editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the following dates:

  • October 8
  • November 12
  • December 10

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

