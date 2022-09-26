Lutheran Towers celebrates 5 decades of service

This year marks the community’s 50th anniversary of providing quality affordable housing to low-income older adults in Midtown. Lutheran Towers started with the vision of Reverend Dr. Robert E. Lee who was senior pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer from 1955 to1978. Lee was also among the 80 Atlanta pastors who signed the Ministers’ Manifesto in 1957. It urged peace and obedience to the law amid desegregation.

“As a resident of four years at Lutheran Towers, I can reflect on the many benefits of living here,” resident Jim B. said in an online testimonial. “The most appreciated is the fact that the senior management and staff respect ongoing research in the area of gerontology. Bottom line: the senior management has the goal to inspire a better quality of living for all residents.”