Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall

For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person. And it’s clear that metro Atlantans are eager to attend.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor Kevin Riley will be there to kick things off for the event — which has nearly sold out already.
Local sponsors will facilitate conversations on topics important to aging well in Atlanta. From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5., attendees are invited to City Springs, a modern city center in downtown Sandy Springs. There, they’ll receive resources to live their best senior lives.
This fall’s event will include topics on local entertainment and activities, staying healthy, estate planning and asset protection, and immunizations.
Several speakers are already confirmed to share their expertise with the crowd. They include returning speakers Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm; Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, and Brendan Underwood, Outreach Coordinator for Georgia Relay. Among new speakers joining the event for the first time are Sylvia Morris, MD, MPH, Hospitalist, South Area Physician Market Leader at Kaiser Permanente, and Jaza M. Marina, MD, MSc., Physician Director, Post-Acute Care Services at Kaiser Permanente.
And be sure to learn more about important aging topics in the Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4 editions of your newspaper and ePaper.
