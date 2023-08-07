Food, fun and the arts: Activities to celebrate August

August in Atlanta really does mean those dog days of summer start barking. You’ve been busy, running around with grandkids and enjoying all those special sun-filled activities. Whether you’re looking to take it down a notch in August or keep right on going, there’s food to try, the arts to enjoy and so much fun waiting for you around the city.

The food

AgLanta Easts Festival

5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets are $30 –$175. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859. atlantabg.org/calendar/aglanta-eats

Walk through the Botanical Garden and sample the eats at this hyper-local food festival. AgLanta Eats features local chefs cooking with ingredients from farms across metro Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of fresh and delectable bites to sample. A beverage assortment accompanies these tastings as well as live music to enjoy.

Georgia Vegfest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. General admission is free although a $5 donation is requested. VIP admission is $25 and VIP Plus is $35. Children and those over 65 are free. Atlanta Expo Center North, 3650 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta. georgiavegfest.com

Now in its 12th year, Georgia Vegfest kicks off with an education day Saturday, moving on to the festival all day Sunday. Throughout the two days, this family-friendly event includes vendors and activities centered on a plant-based diet, presenting foodie-friendly options that are fresh and new. Even if you’ve got picky eaters, the Kids Fun Zone will keep grandchildren occupied with face painting, games, coloring, and more as you learn more about this lifestyle option.

The fun

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta. piedmontparkartsfestival.com

Considered one of the top arts festivals in the country, this event emphasizes the visual arts and family fun. With up to 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers, crafters, antique vendors, and more, you can find artist demonstrations among the handmade items to buy. There’s also live music, festival foods and drinks, and a children’s play area.

PGA TOUR Championship

Times vary based on tee times and the players you want to watch. Wednesday, Aug. 23-Sunday, Aug. 27. Daily grounds tickets are $35+, ULTRA club tickets are $175+. East Lake Golf Club, 2575 Alston Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-373-5722. eastlakegolfclub.com/tour-championship

Watch a little professional golf right here in Atlanta. The PGA TOUR Championship is the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedEx Cup. Only the top 30 golfers, based on points, qualify each year. Come and be a spectator for the best-of-the-best in golfing. Players are still being finalized, but expect to see a few well-known favorites in the mix.

The arts

The Yacht Rock Revue

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Tickets start at $60. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. chastainparkamp.com/events/yacht-rock-revue-5

Having performed with well-known yacht rock artists already, this group of musicians headlines sold-out shows across the country. Playing distinct tunes you know, as well as ones they’ve written themselves, the soft, laid-back melodies from the ‘70s and ‘80s will fill the night. This particular show allows you to bring coolers and carry-ins so you can pack a snack, and your favorite drinks, to enjoy during the concert.

