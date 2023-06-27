X

A sad song can actually make you happy, study finds

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Listening to sad songs may seem like wallowing in pity, but a study to be published in the Journal of Aesthetic Education found that sad music can help people express their emotions, which in turn creates a connection that can help them heal.

“Our main point is that the value of sad music lies in its ability to create a sense of connection, regardless of whether it actually evokes sadness in the listener,” Tara Venkatesan a cognitive scientist at Oxford University who took part in the research, told Health. “And it’s that sense of connection, not necessarily the experience of sadness itself, which is what makes listening to sad music really great!”

ExploreBounce TV recounts the life of Atlanta civil rights leader Xernona Clayton

Should you wish to get nostalgic with the sad music, note these melancholy top hits from the decades of your youth:

The ‘50s

The Platters’ sultry “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” topped the Billboard chart for three weeks in January and February 1959.

The ‘60s

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles peaked on September 28, 1968, and is No. 2 on Billboard’s list of the top-ranking hits of the 1960s (behind Chubby Checkers’ “The Twist.”)

Explore Boxing provides a full body workout and a memory boost

The ‘70s

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack spent five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1973.

The ‘80s

The theme song from the 1984 movie starring Rachel Ward and Jeff Bridges, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins hit No. 1 on April 21, 1984.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: Mallika Vora

Kicked out of U.S., former Atlanta chef now celebrated in Mexico6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

At battery plant fueled by EV incentives, Kemp slams federal green energy perks
49m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Feds award $25M to ramp up Beltline construction
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Aging in Atlanta

Aging in Atlanta hosts sold-out summer event
4h ago
Movies on the cheap: Things to do with grandkids this week
4h ago
Bring the whole family: Things to do with your grandkids this week
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top