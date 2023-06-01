X

Columbus offers a wealth of entertainment just an hour and a half away

Aging in Atlanta
By Karon Warren
1 hour ago

Close to Atlanta, Columbus offers quite a mix to fill out any visitor’s itinerary. This ranges from a wealth of history to an abundance of arts and culture to plenty of options for outdoor recreation.

“Nowhere in Georgia can you raft the longest urban whitewater course in the world, zip line over the Chattahoochee River to Alabama and back, cycle on miles of bike trails, and when you’re finished you’re just steps away from your hotel,” said Shelby Guest, executive vice president at Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Plus, Columbus is well-positioned for older adult travelers with or without grandkids.

“Columbus is a great place for seniors traveling by themselves,” Guest says. “Many Columbus attractions and events offer discounts, so the destination has positioned itself to make those experiences not just unique and authentic but also affordable. If traveling with grandkids, everyone can expect to have a great time.”

Revisiting history

Columbus features many museums that spotlight the area’s history. One of the most popular is the National Infantry Museum, which documents the legacy of the U.S. Army Infantryman. Visitors start their journey through the “Last 100 Yards Ramp,” which showcases their on-the-ground fight, and move into the main galleries, which are divided by time periods. Additional exhibits are found inside and outside the museum.

Another popular stop is the Columbus Collective Museums, which are actually several museums in one. These include The Lunchbox Museum (look for your favorite childhood metal lunchbox), The Royal Crown Cola Museum, The Chero-Cola Museum, The Nehi Drink Museum, The Tom Huston Peanut Museum, The Georgia Radio Museum, and The Car Museum. A stop here will have you reminiscing for days to come.

National Infantry Museum

1775 Legacy Way

706-685-5800

nationalinfantrymuseum.org

Columbus Collective Museums

3218 Hamilton Rd.

706-332-6378 or 706-330-7806

columbuscollectivemuseums.com

Exploring arts and culture

Columbus also overflows with arts & culture, including The Springer Opera House, the state theater of Georgia. Now through May 2024, you can catch a Broadway musical such as “Cabaret,” see a Disney favorite like “The Little Mermaid,” or share some childhood memories with your grandchildren with “The Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

At The Bo Bartlett Center, peruse permanent and traveling exhibits that showcase artists ranging from local students at Columbus State University to international artists from around the globe.

Also, one of the largest art and history museums in the Southeast, The Columbus Museum spotlights American art and history through permanent and temporary exhibits.

The Springer Opera House

103 10th St.

706-327-3688

springeroperahouse.org

The Bo Bartlett Center

921 Front Ave.

706-507-8432

bartlettcenter.columbusstate.edu

The Columbus Museum

1327 Wynnton Rd.

706-748-2562

columbusmuseum.com

But wait! There’s more!

There are tons of outdoor recreation opportunities, including the aforementioned urban whitewater rafting through downtown, biking, geocaching and more. And did we mention the food?

“Don’t even get us started about the food,” Guest says. “From classic Southern cooking to an epicurean experience at the area’s only Four Diamond restaurant, Epic, there’s something for everyone.”

Visit Columbus GA

118 W. 11th St.

800-999-1613

visitcolumbusga.com

Epic Restaurant

1201 Front Ave., Suite E

706-507-9909

epiccuisine.com

