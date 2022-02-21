Study finds health issues develop in older adults after COVID-19

Explore 3 Atlanta pet shelters that offer discounts to older adopters

COVID-19 weakens the immune system, opening the door for other conditions to take place. The virus puts additional stress on the body and can cause other illnesses and other conditions to accelerate.

In addition, researchers have found patients affected by sequelae known as long COVID, in which the patient takes more than 3 weeks to fully recover from the virus. New symptoms or a continuation of COVID symptoms happen during this time, prolonging the virus.

According to Yale Medicine, there are a few theories about what causes long COVID, including residual organ damage from the body’s immune response to the virus, remnants of COVID that is found in organs that cause an immune response and an exaggerated immune response where the immune system remains in an “overexcited state” after the virus.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.