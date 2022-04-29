See impeccable works of art at the Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

Bring the entire family out to enjoy the 13th annual Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival, happening Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hosted in Buckhead’s Chastain Park at 4469 Stella Dr., Atlanta, the two-day outdoor event will see more than 175 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metal craft artisans, glass blowers and jewelers.
Visitors will get to enjoy fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions, including food truck options. The festival will also feature local musicians in acoustic performances.
The festival was organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists.
It was also ranked no. 67 in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s Top 100 Arts Festivals nationwide.
Festival organizers set out with five primary goals in mind for the festival:
- Give back to the community through art
- Create a venue that emphasizes local and Georgian artists, so they have a show they can depend on in their own backyard
- Bring a festival to the folks in the northern part of Fulton County
- Create a festival for artists by artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival
- Create a show unlike any other in the City of Atlanta, bringing together outstanding local, regional and national artists
Beer and wine will be available for purchase at several locations throughout the Festival. Revenue from on-site beverage sales will benefit the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces scholarship program.
No alcohol may be brought into the Festival area, per city ordinance, and any alcoholic beverage purchased at the Festival must remain on-site.
See a map of available parking locations here.
