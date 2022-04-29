See impeccable works of art at the Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

Festival organizers set out with five primary goals in mind for the festival:

Give back to the community through art

Create a venue that emphasizes local and Georgian artists, so they have a show they can depend on in their own backyard

Bring a festival to the folks in the northern part of Fulton County

Create a festival for artists by artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival

Create a show unlike any other in the City of Atlanta, bringing together outstanding local, regional and national artists

Beer and wine will be available for purchase at several locations throughout the Festival. Revenue from on-site beverage sales will benefit the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces scholarship program.

No alcohol may be brought into the Festival area, per city ordinance, and any alcoholic beverage purchased at the Festival must remain on-site.

See a map of available parking locations here.

