Get creative at the Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

Georgia school chief criticizes DeKalb board for superintendent firing
Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns May 7-8.The free, weekend-long festivities are happening on the grounds of Roswell City Hall.Guests will have the chance to enjoy artist demonstrations, live  acoustic music, dance  performances and food trucks.This outdoor festival was created by artists, for artists as it features nearly 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more.Free parking is available for both artists and festival guests within close proximity to Roswell City Hall.

Aging in Atlanta
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Mother’s Day weekend is the perfect time to bring your kids — or grandkids — out to the Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival and let your creative spirit soar.

The free, weekend-long festivities are happening on the grounds of Roswell City Hall at 38 Hill St., Roswell, on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, dance performances, food trucks — including healthy alternatives — plus much more.

This outdoor festival was created by artists, for artists, and it features nearly 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers and more.

“Known for its preservation of history, celebration of the arts and cultivation of the entrepreneurial spirit, Roswell is recognized as a family-friendly and enthusiastic art buying community,” according to roswellartfestival.com.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase at several locations throughout the festival. Proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the Georgia Foundation for Public Spaces scholarship program.

No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the festival grounds, per a city ordinance. Any alcoholic beverage purchased at the festival must remain on-site.

Keep in mind while attending the festival that many artists and vendors may prefer cash, and there will be ATMs at the festival for guests to access.

Free parking is available for both artists and festival guests within close proximity to Roswell City Hall. Parking is not permitted on the residential streets around the park.

Visit the website for more information on the festival.

