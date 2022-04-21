ajc logo
Take a day trip to Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center

February 16, 2019

Aging in Atlanta
By Anders J. Hare, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If you’ve ever wanted to see a piece of Atlanta history, this day trip experience is perfect.

On Tuesday, May 10, Ageless Adventures presents a trip to the Atlanta History Center to witness the historic “Cyclorama: The Big Picture” exhibit, including lunch at Souper Jenny’s.

Ageless Adventures departs for the museum at 9:15 a.m. from Sun City Peachtree at 500 Del Webb Blvd., but pick up is only available to community residents. Pick-up will also occur at 9:45 a.m. at Community Bible Church at 2001 Jodeco Rd., in Stockbridge, returning at approximately 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

According to the museum’s website, the multimedia experience is one of America’s largest historic treasures — 49 feet tall and longer than a football field. The painting is one of only two surviving cycloramas in the United States.

The Atlanta History Center opened “Cyclorama: The Big Picture” in 2019, featuring the fully restored cyclorama painting, “The Battle of Atlanta.”

“Created at the American Panorama Company in Milwaukee by 17 German artists, The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama took five months to create before it debuted in Minneapolis in 1886,” the museum website says.

“Painted 22 years after the Battle of Atlanta, the painting originally depicted the battle from a Northern perspective as a heroic Union victory so that it would appeal to Northern audiences. When the painting relocated to Atlanta in 1892, it was slightly modified and advertised as ‘the only Confederate victory ever painted’ to appeal to its new Southern audiences that maintained Confederate sympathies.”

In upscale Buckhead, down the street from the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, the Atlanta History Center has been the official homeof the city’s history since 1990.

Reservations for the day trip are nonrefundable. Tickets start at $89 and can be purchased online at agelessadventures.net.

