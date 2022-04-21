Take a day trip to Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center

“Created at the American Panorama Company in Milwaukee by 17 German artists, The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama took five months to create before it debuted in Minneapolis in 1886,” the museum website says.

“Painted 22 years after the Battle of Atlanta, the painting originally depicted the battle from a Northern perspective as a heroic Union victory so that it would appeal to Northern audiences. When the painting relocated to Atlanta in 1892, it was slightly modified and advertised as ‘the only Confederate victory ever painted’ to appeal to its new Southern audiences that maintained Confederate sympathies.”

In upscale Buckhead, down the street from the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, the Atlanta History Center has been the official homeof the city’s history since 1990.

Reservations for the day trip are nonrefundable. Tickets start at $89 and can be purchased online at agelessadventures.net.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.