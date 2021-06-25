Researchers say their calculator can predict your dementia risk

Factors in the Dementia Population Risk Tool include:

Age

Smoking status and lifetime exposure

Alcohol consumption

Physical activity

Stress

Diet

Sense of belonging

Ethnicity

Immigration status

Socioeconomic status of the neighborhood

Education

Marital status

Number of languages spoken

Health conditions

The calculator can be used by individuals to assess their dementia risk and help them modify their lifestyle. And don’t worry that it was created in Canada. Weight and height are in both metric and the imperial system, which we use in the United States.

The team wrote that it has developed the first tool to predict dementia at a population level. It can predict the number of new cases in a community, identify higher-risk populations, inform dementia prevention strategies, and will be used to support Canada’s national dementia strategy. By using regularly collected health data and surveys, population health experts have all the information they need to use the algorithm. Although it was designed for use in Canada, the researchers said it can be adapted for any of the 100 countries around the world that collect health survey data.

“This tool will give people who fill it out clues to what they can do to reduce their personal risk of dementia,” said Dr. Peter Tanuseputro, senior author of the study and assistant professor at the University of Ottawa. “The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it clear that sociodemographic variables like ethnicity and neighbourhood play a major role in our health. It was important to include those variables in the tool so policy makers can understand how different populations are impacted by dementia, and help ensure that any prevention strategies are equitable.”

What to check your risk? The calculator is available at projectbiglife.ca.

