Welcome fall: 6 events in October perfect for a ‘ghoulish’ month

It’s time for pumpkins, scarecrows, and cooler weather. October is here and to keep you and your loved ones busy. Here are six different activities. They’ll satisfy lovers of all things spooky as well as cater to grandkids and those looking to ring in the fall with something to eat and drink.

Something spooky

Capturing the Spirit of Oakland

5-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday from Oct. 19-Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $42 for adults and $30 for children 4-12. Special VIP event tickets for Oct. 31 start at $190. Historic Oakland Cemetery, 240 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. oaklandcemetery.com/event/capturing-the-spirit-of-oakland

Focused more on the history of the cemetery versus the spookiness of Halloween, these tours allow you to learn about the notable residents who call Oakland Cemetery their final resting place. The guided walk takes you through the Victorian Garden where some of the more interesting residents’ tales are told, and then ends with live music, craft beer and cocktails. Costumes are encouraged.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Live in Concert

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $79.50. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. https://www.aso.org/events/detail/the-nightmare-before-christmas-live-in-concert

Hearing the score live during a screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” allows you to experience the movie’s music like never before. Atlanta Symphony Orchestra accompanies this popular yet creepy animated film that ties in Halloween and Christmas. Costumes are welcome and encouraged for this family-friendly event.

Something for the whole family

Rescue Dog Games Howl-o-Ween Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Event is free, but everyone must register via website. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. rescuedoggames.com

All dogs and their humans are welcome to enjoy the Howl-o-Ween Festival. Rescues all around Atlanta come together for this special event, which features dog games, pet vendors, a dog and human photo booth and more. There’s a dog costume contest, disc dog demos, and beer and food trucks. For those with more creative pups, an interactive dog art project will also be available.

Día de los Muertos Festival

Noon Sunday, Oct. 29. Admission is free, but tickets, starting at $15, are required for performances. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. https://www.aso.org/events/detail/dia-de-los-muertos-festival

With activities indoors and out, families can experience Latin American culture in celebration of Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead). Live music, mariachi and Ballet Folklórico round out the performances, while stilt walkers and face painters create a festive atmosphere. There will also be Mexican games and an altar exhibition. Traditional food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

Something tasty

Grand Tasting Midtown

6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. General admission tickets are $95 and VIP tickets are $125. Epicurean Hotel, 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

Part of the Taste of Atlanta series, Grand Tasting Midtown gives attendees access to food and drink tastings, a dessert bar, and live music and entertainment. Tap into Atlanta’s vibrant culinary scene and get unlimited tastes from 25 different Midtown restaurants. Drinks range from wine and beer to cocktails. The evening also includes cooking demonstrations and a variety of interactive experiences. Those with VIP tickets can enter an hour earlier and will also receive a gift bag.

Sips Under the Sea – Halloween

7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Member tickets range from $56.99 to $140; non-member tickets range from $61.99 to $155.99. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000. georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/sips-under-the-sea-halloween-2

A unique cocktail party for those 21+, Sips Under the Sea combines the sea life of Georgia Aquarium with cocktails, food, and live music and dancing. Dress up in costume to enjoy this after-hours night out and see the aquarium galleries in a completely new light. The price of admission includes three drink tickets, but more can be purchased during the event, which is credit card only.