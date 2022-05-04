New survey reveals 1 in 5 retirees plan to return to work this year

Between the pandemic and recent supply chain issues, inflation is at an all-time high. The resulting increase in the cost of living is leading 69% of retirees in the United States to consider returning to the workforce.
That’s according to the results of a new survey published by Resume Builder. With some experts predicting that U.S. inflation will rise to 9% or more in 2022, according to Kiplinger, many retirees are concerned they will not be able to keep up with the higher prices.
In the survey, 800 retirees over the age of 54 were asked if they would come out of retirement, for what reasons, what sort of work environment they would choose, and whether they were still afraid of COVD-19.
For many of the survey participants, the shift to more remote work has made reentering the workforce much more feasible.
“So many candidates have shared with me that they want more of a life but still want to work and contribute,” said Stacie Haller, a career expert and contributing editor at Resume Builder.
“Remote work is important for those with aging physical challenges who can now continue to work and be productive from home. Remote work is also more financially viable for older workers as the cost of commuting has climbed and remote work becomes a huge way to save on costs.”
Resume Builder’s survey showed that 58% of the retirees returning to the workforce planned to go to a different industry than the one they previously worked. Of those surveyed, 14% said they felt very enthusiastic about the change.
U.S. News & World Report suggests new career options suited to retirement-age Americans, such as teaching or consulting.
Nerdwallet recommends retirees take steps to increase their income, even if only temporarily, to help get through the current wave of inflation. And with the current state of the workforce, it may be easier to reenter than before.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author