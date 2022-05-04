New survey reveals 1 in 5 retirees plan to return to work this year

“Remote work is important for those with aging physical challenges who can now continue to work and be productive from home. Remote work is also more financially viable for older workers as the cost of commuting has climbed and remote work becomes a huge way to save on costs.”

Resume Builder’s survey showed that 58% of the retirees returning to the workforce planned to go to a different industry than the one they previously worked. Of those surveyed, 14% said they felt very enthusiastic about the change.

U.S. News & World Report suggests new career options suited to retirement-age Americans, such as teaching or consulting.

Nerdwallet recommends retirees take steps to increase their income, even if only temporarily, to help get through the current wave of inflation. And with the current state of the workforce, it may be easier to reenter than before.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.