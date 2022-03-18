New study finds female-pattern hair loss common among older women

Explore Lack of inheritance and estate taxes make Georgia a popular place to retire

While culture and media have normalized images of hair loss in men, it’s a condition rarely talked about as a concern for women. But FPHL can have a real impact on a woman’s sense of self and quality of life. Its stigma can negatively impact a woman’s body image and confidence level, which can also impact her ability to enjoy social activities.

This led the study’s authors to conclude that “the prevalence of FPHL (is) high in postmenopausal women, raising the need for hair loss awareness in menopausal clinics. Early detection and proper treatment of FPHL may increase the quality of life in postmenopausal women.”

Treatment of hair loss in women can include use of minoxidil, anti-androgen drugs, iron supplements and hair transplants.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.