Research finds possible connection between sleep cycles and Alzheimer’s disease

These findings are in line with other studies that found that brain macrophages called microglia also follow a circadian rhythm that regulate their immune response and function, as reported by The Conversation.

“It’s possible that microglial circadian rhythm may also even be involved in the control of neuronal connectivity — which might contribute to the worsening of Alzheimer’s-related symptoms, or even sleep issues that older people might exhibit,” the studies authors wrote.

This study was limited in that it only looked at single cells, rather than full systems, and the mice macrophages used in observation weren’t brain-specific.

But even in studies that do look at full organisms, “the results about the relationship between Alzheimer’s and circadian rhythm are more conflicting — they often fail to portray all the issues found in humans with Alzheimer’s disease, as they only study specific systems or proteins that might be affected by Alzheimer’s disease. This means they aren’t a fully accurate representation of how Alzheimer’s occurs in humans.”

Scientists are still working out what role exactly the circadian rhythm plays in the development or worsening of Alzheimer’s disease. What they do know, however, is that quality, consistent sleep is good for overall health, and that our brains are healthier when we rest well.

