New analysis shows Georgia ranks No. 37 for improved senior lives

This is an improvement from the October MedicareGuide analysis, which ranked Georgia second to last in healthcare for people over 65.

“This is depressing but a necessary wake-up call for Georgia policymakers,” said Kathy Floyd, executive director of the Georgia Council on Aging. “Unlike the younger population, seniors have Medicare, but that doesn’t automatically translate to good health care.”

Fortunately, metro Atlanta offers several resources to assist elderly residents including rental assistance, counseling, help to find employment and organized social gatherings.

