New analysis shows Georgia ranks No. 37 for improved senior lives

The decision on where to live out your golden years is big. Health and quality of life need to be considered. Before you buy that retirement home, you may want to see where Georgia ranks in senior health.
An analysis by Seniorly ranked where older adults are living better lives. It used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Census Bureau and the Social Security Administration from 2011-2020. The rankings were determined by comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 metrics in four categories: physical health, mental health, finances and social lives.
The metrics included the change rate for the top 5 causes of death, suicide rate, Social Security benefits and poverty rates, and elderly resident isolation.
Ultimately, Georgia was No. 37, scoring 123 of 306 possible points. For reference, here’s a comparison between Georgia and the first and last ranked states in key categories:
- Georgia had a 7% decrease in older adults living below the poverty line, compared to a 19% decrease in South Dakota and a 29% increase in Wyoming, which were the best and worst states in that category respectively.
- Georgia saw a 9% increase in the average Social Security benefit, compared to the District of Columbia’s 19% increase and Nevada’s 7% increase, which were the best and worst states in that category respectively.
- In social factors, Georgia had a 32% increase in seniors per 100,000 residents while Alaska had a 58% increase and Rhode Island had a 20% increase, which were the best and worst states in that category respectively.
This is an improvement from the October MedicareGuide analysis, which ranked Georgia second to last in healthcare for people over 65.
“This is depressing but a necessary wake-up call for Georgia policymakers,” said Kathy Floyd, executive director of the Georgia Council on Aging. “Unlike the younger population, seniors have Medicare, but that doesn’t automatically translate to good health care.”
Fortunately, metro Atlanta offers several resources to assist elderly residents including rental assistance, counseling, help to find employment and organized social gatherings.
