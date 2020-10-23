Aging in Atlanta: A list of resources available to seniors in metro Atlanta

Explore 7 retirement hobbies for seniors to consider

Empowerline – (formerly AgeWise Connection). 404-463-3333. https://www.empowerline.org/. Empowerline helps older Georgians or individuals with disabilities navigate obstacles in their homes, with their health and with their communities. The service, which is provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission, can connect you with resources from more than 26,000 community-based providers.

Fulton County Senior Services – https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/senior-services/. Senior Services connects Fulton County seniors to the right resources, including those for transportation, meals, home repair services, virtual classes and adult daycare.

Cobb County Senior Services – 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-528-5355. https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services. Cobb County residents age 60 and up can enjoy special events, exercise and more at neighborhood centers. Lunch is also served each weekday.

DeKalb County Community Senior Centers – https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/senior-services/community-senior-centers. These centers are designed for DeKalb County seniors age 60 and up and offer exercise classes, computer classes and more.

Gwinnett Senior Services – 678-377-4150. https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/communityservices/healthhumanservices/seniorservices. Gwinnett Senior Services provides the services of care managers who develop individualized care plans for seniors age 60 and up. Senior centers throughout the county offer activities, day trips and more.

GeorgiaCares – 1-866-552-4464, option 4. https://mygeorgiacares.org/Counseling-Locations. GeorgiaCares offers free, unbiased help to Medicare beneficiaries and their families and caregivers. Call to schedule a session with a trained counselor.

Georgia’s Senior Community Service Employment Program – Two Peachtree St. NW Suite 9-398, Atlanta. 404-657-5258. http://www.centerforpositiveaging.org/consumer_resources/what_is_SCSEP.pdf. This program provides training and part-time community service work for unemployed Georgians age 55 and up.

United Way of Greater Atlanta 2-1-1. http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org/. Find help for a variety of senior needs — including transportation, housing and more — by searching using your age and zip code.