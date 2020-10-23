Aging in Atlanta: A list of resources available to seniors in metro Atlanta

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
As a senior citizen, you may have to navigate a few issues that may be new to you. You might be confused about which Medicare plan is right for you, need help with rides to appointments or have trouble finding part-time employment.
The following are some metro Atlanta resources that help seniors with a variety of needs:
City of Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program - https://relief.uwga.org/. City of Atlanta residents can receive funds to cover past due rent, utilities and move-in deposits if they’re incurred because of impending eviction. You’ll need to upload documentation to prove your identity, income, loss of income due to COVID-19 and your financial need.
Cobb Senior Services – 770-528-5364. CobbCounty.org/public-services/news/emergency-financial-assistance-seniors. Cobb County seniors age 55 and older can qualify for one-time financial help if they’ve faced eviction or utility disconnection. You’ll need to provide a valid Georgia ID and Social Security card for everyone in your household, and your household gross income must be less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Documentation of your emergency situation is also required and can include medical documents, a termination notice from an employer or a utility bill showing arrears. No walk-ins are accepted, so you’ll need to call to be screened.
Atlanta Regional Commission Aging Division – 229 Peachtree St. NE Suite 100, Atlanta GA 30303. 866-552-4464 or 404-463-3333. https://aging.georgia.gov/locations/atlanta-regional-commission-aging-division. The Department of Aging Services has area agencies on aging (AAA) throughout the state, including one that serves residents of Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. The agencies offer programs to help in a variety of areas such as senior employment, counseling, in-home services such as home modification and repair and more. Some services are available for seniors age 55 and up, while others apply to those age 60 and up.
Empowerline – (formerly AgeWise Connection). 404-463-3333. https://www.empowerline.org/. Empowerline helps older Georgians or individuals with disabilities navigate obstacles in their homes, with their health and with their communities. The service, which is provided by the Atlanta Regional Commission, can connect you with resources from more than 26,000 community-based providers.
Fulton County Senior Services – https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/senior-services/. Senior Services connects Fulton County seniors to the right resources, including those for transportation, meals, home repair services, virtual classes and adult daycare.
Cobb County Senior Services – 1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 770-528-5355. https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services. Cobb County residents age 60 and up can enjoy special events, exercise and more at neighborhood centers. Lunch is also served each weekday.
DeKalb County Community Senior Centers – https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/senior-services/community-senior-centers. These centers are designed for DeKalb County seniors age 60 and up and offer exercise classes, computer classes and more.
Gwinnett Senior Services – 678-377-4150. https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/communityservices/healthhumanservices/seniorservices. Gwinnett Senior Services provides the services of care managers who develop individualized care plans for seniors age 60 and up. Senior centers throughout the county offer activities, day trips and more.
GeorgiaCares – 1-866-552-4464, option 4. https://mygeorgiacares.org/Counseling-Locations. GeorgiaCares offers free, unbiased help to Medicare beneficiaries and their families and caregivers. Call to schedule a session with a trained counselor.
Georgia’s Senior Community Service Employment Program – Two Peachtree St. NW Suite 9-398, Atlanta. 404-657-5258. http://www.centerforpositiveaging.org/consumer_resources/what_is_SCSEP.pdf. This program provides training and part-time community service work for unemployed Georgians age 55 and up.
United Way of Greater Atlanta 2-1-1. http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org/. Find help for a variety of senior needs — including transportation, housing and more — by searching using your age and zip code.