Study: Strong immune cells may be the key to living to 100

Explore 5 foods a longevity expert eats to stay 20 years younger

Researchers found one key element shared between centenarians. A study published in the journal eBioMedicine, Part of the LANCET Discovery Science, found that strong immune health played a huge role in fighting diseases and staying alive past 100. But these centenarians had more than just strong immunity, they had a distinct immune cell type composition that helped them reach exceptional longevity.

“The answer to what makes you live longer is a very complex one,” senior author Stefano Monti, associate professor of medicine, biostatistics, and bioinformatics at Boston University’s School of Medicine, told USA Today. “There’s multiple factors, there’s the genetics – what you inherit from a parent, there’s lifestyle, there’s luck.”