BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 reopens in Marietta hours after deadly multivehicle wreck
X

Study: Strong immune cells may be the key to living to 100

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A life goal for many is to live to 100. But is it possible? What makes such longevity possible?

Explore5 foods a longevity expert eats to stay 20 years younger

Researchers found one key element shared between centenarians. A study published in the journal eBioMedicine, Part of the LANCET Discovery Science, found that strong immune health played a huge role in fighting diseases and staying alive past 100. But these centenarians had more than just strong immunity, they had a distinct immune cell type composition that helped them reach exceptional longevity.

“The answer to what makes you live longer is a very complex one,” senior author Stefano Monti, associate professor of medicine, biostatistics, and bioinformatics at Boston University’s School of Medicine, told USA Today. “There’s multiple factors, there’s the genetics – what you inherit from a parent, there’s lifestyle, there’s luck.”

ExploreSisters who are well into their 100s share how they stay sharp

The researchers studied analyzed single-cell profiles from seven centenarians who participated in the New England Centenarian Study, one of the largest studies of long-lived individuals in North America. Researchers compared their data with publicly available single-cell datasets from 52 other people between the ages of 20-89. Their study collected the largest single-cell dataset of centenarians, according to a press release.

The findings show that this unique immune cell composition in centenarians helped fight age-related diseases, have an increased ability to recover and fend off infections, and showed that they did not follow usual trends that are typically associated with aging.

ExploreIf you can’t do the sitting-rising test, you may need more exercise

While studies with larger sample sizes are needed to further confirm these results, this study gets us one step closer to understanding longevity.

“Centenarians, and their exceptional longevity, provide a ‘blueprint’ for how we might live more productive, healthful lives,” said senior author George J. Murphy, associate professor of medicine at Boston University’s School of Medicine.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 reopens in Marietta hours after deadly multivehicle wreck48m ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia up to 13 transfers after two more players enter portal
3h ago

Credit: Coffee County

No consequences so far after Trump supporters copied Georgia election data
3h ago

Credit: Coffee County

No consequences so far after Trump supporters copied Georgia election data
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
4h ago
The Latest

Outdoors with a twist: Things to do with grandkids this week
26m ago
How a lack of grip strength can impact you as you age
23h ago
Walk, run, hike: Things to do with the grandkids this week
Featured

Credit: AP

Dominion Voting defamation trial could reverberate in Georgia
Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
21h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top