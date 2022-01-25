Fulfillment from Fido: How owning a pet may boost your health

Cute, cuddly... and better for your well-being. Studies show that having a furry companion has many added health benefits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, owning a pet can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels, feelings of loneliness, anxiety and symptoms of PTSD.
Pets serve as great companions for older adults, and there are many reasons one should consider owning a pet.
Managing stress levels
According to the National Institutes of Health, interacting with animals can reduce levels of a stress-related hormone called cortisol.
John Hopkins Medicine reported that 84% of patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder indicated a decrease in their symptoms, with 40% of patients able to reduce their medication. Owning a pet also boosts oxytocin levels, which in turn can reduce blood pressure.
Icing out isolation
Studies show that when owners bond with their pet through petting or cuddling, they experience an increase in oxytocin. Oxytocin, referred to as the “love hormone,” is commonly found in people after childbirth, hugging or in romantic attachments. It’s released to help form stronger emotional bonds related to empathy, trust and love. This increase in oxytocin creates a connection between owner and pet that lowers feelings of loneliness and isolation.
According to a report published by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, 1 in 4 adults over the age of 45 are considered to be socially isolated. Loneliness and isolation pose a serious threat to older adults and can increase risks of dementia, premature death, heart disease and heart failure. However, research has shown that owning a pet reduces loneliness in adults.
Pets can not replace human social interaction, of course, but a study published by the journal Aging & Mental Health showed that pet owners were 36% less likely to indicate loneliness than non-pet owners. Additionally, pets allow for increased social interaction with other people through places such as dog parks where other pet owners can meet each other. Having a strong relationship with an animal turns your pet into a true companion.
Getting the heart pumping
Having a pet — such as a dog — can allow for opportunities to include daily exercise into one’s routine.
According to an article published by the National Institutes of Health, older adults should get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week or around 20 minutes of exercise daily. Additionally, dogs need at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, according to PetMD. Getting a pet that needs exercise can motivate you to exercise as well, gaining all of the added health benefits for you and your furry companion.
Other things to consider
When it comes to owning a pet, there are many considerations to be taken into account. Owning older animals, as opposed to kittens or puppies, can be easier to manage and may require less training.
Certain dog breeds such as the Bichon Frise, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, French Bulldog, Poodle and Shih Tzu are considered to be some of the best breeds for older adults to own.
