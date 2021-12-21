If you can’t do a pushup, you may need more exercise

Sign 1: You get winded walking up the stairs

Shortness of breath from climbing the stairs is an indication of cardio conditioning that needs improvement. Medical News Today said you can ease breathlessness by practicing deep breathing and pursed-lip breathing. To improve cardio conditioning for stairs, incorporate more walking and add more stair climbing into your day-to-day activity.

Sign 2: You don’t have the best bloodwork

Although levels of cholesterol naturally increase with age, high levels of it, along with high triglycerides, blood sugar and/or low testosterone, can indicate the need for more exercise. A Duke University Medical Center study found that vigorous exercise had the biggest impact on lowering cholesterol. But even moderate exercise was found to keep cholesterol levels from rising, WebMD reported.

Sign 3: You can’t do a pushup

Being unable to perform a single pushup indicates the need to add more strength training and body movements in your activity. Healthline reported standing pushups, performed against a wall, are a good start. You can progress to seated pushups, kneeling pushups, standard pushups and then incline pushups.

