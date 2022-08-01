Eat, drink and treat the grandkids: 6 things to do in Atlanta this month

For those who can appreciate German beer — and German snacks — German Bierfest lets you have your fill. The ticket price includes access to over 50 varieties of beer and wine, authentic music performances, and beer-themed activities. You can purchase German cuisine like brats, pretzels, sauerkraut and schnitzel for an additional price. You’ll also walk away with a souvenir-tasting glass at no additional cost.

Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

12 p.m.-4 p.m.; 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $50 per person, $60 at the door. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE Building C, Atlanta. atlantawinefestivals.com/summer

If beer isn’t your favorite, but you don’t want to miss doing a little sun-soaked drinking, make plans to attend the annual Atlanta Summer Wine Festival. Here you can sample a wide variety of wine, cider, seltzer and beer. Try more than 50 varieties of adult beverages, all while listening to live music. Food is also available for an additional cost.

Combined Shape Caption Jack McGinnis and Gloria Ormand of the Roswell Presbyterian Church had plenty of fruity flavors to choose from at the Maui Jack Ice Cream Bar booth at the Miss Mary's Ice Cream Crankin fundraiser for The Drake House on the Historic Roswell Town Square, Sunday, August 28, 2011. For $5 individual and $15 family attendees were treated to all the ice cream they could eat with more than 100 flavors to sample from. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton Combined Shape Caption Jack McGinnis and Gloria Ormand of the Roswell Presbyterian Church had plenty of fruity flavors to choose from at the Maui Jack Ice Cream Bar booth at the Miss Mary's Ice Cream Crankin fundraiser for The Drake House on the Historic Roswell Town Square, Sunday, August 28, 2011. For $5 individual and $15 family attendees were treated to all the ice cream they could eat with more than 100 flavors to sample from. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Food festivals

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Free admission. Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov/pigsandpeaches

Attracting an estimated 30,000 barbecue lovers each year, the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival started as a simple cook-off for a small group of grillers. Now a competitive team cooking event, the festival attracts grillers of all kinds along with food vendors selling their delicious barbecue. A family-friendly event, you can watch great grilling take place, sample some eats, grab a cold beer and get an earful of nonstop music.

Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. $7 for individual tickets, and $20 for a family four-pack. First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd. Roswell. thedrakehouse.org

Established as a fundraiser for The Drake House, which provides support to homeless women and children in North Fulton, Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ lets you cool off in the August heat. You can try over 100 different ice cream flavors — some of which you may have never heard of. There’s also live music and ice cream eating contests, and ribbons handed out in a variety of flavor categories. It’s a perfect event for the entire family.

Combined Shape Caption See the animals of Aesop’s Circus take the stage for an upbeat, interactive puppet show. Combined Shape Caption See the animals of Aesop’s Circus take the stage for an upbeat, interactive puppet show.

Kid-friendly entertainment

The Tortoise, The Hare & Other Aesop’s Fables

Wednesday, Aug. 10-Sunday, Sept. 18; times vary. $15-$22 per person. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391. puppet.org/programs/the-tortoise-the-hare-other-aesops-fables

Part of the Theater for the Very Young series, this performance caters to children ages 2 and up. See the animals of Aesop’s Circus take the stage for an upbeat, interactive puppet show. Children will hear a variety of fables, centered on that well-known race between the tortoise and the hare. Your show ticket also includes the ability to make your very own tabletop puppet in the Create-A-Puppet Workshop.

Movies in the Park Presents “Sing 2″

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug.19. Free. Old Ivy Park, 519 Old Ivy Road NW, Atlanta. livablebuckhead.com/summer

Watch “Sing 2″ and meet some of the coldblooded cast members. A few special reptiles will be on-site to visit before the movie plays at 8:30 p.m. Part of the Summer Event Series from Livable Buckhead, the pre-show entertainment kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Although admission is free, you’ll need to RSVP to reserve a spot.

