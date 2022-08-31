BreakingNews
BREAKING: Shooting prompts heavy police presence in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ajc logo
X

Decatur tops AARP’s list of most livable metro communities

Combined ShapeCaption
Take a moment to check out these notable spots Leon's Full Service Victory Sandwich Iberian Pig Chai Pani Cakes and Ale

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Nearby Candler Park and Edgewood also landed at the top

Based on factors ranging from housing costs to transportation and community engagement, Decatur, Candler Park and Edgewood are the most livable communities for seniors inside the Atlanta perimeter, according to this year’s AARP Public Policy Institute assessment.

ExploreGeorgia retirees need to have $851K in savings, according to report

Decatur, along with Candler Park and Edgewood, scored 57 out of 100 on a scale that ranks seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement and opportunity. The latter two categories focus on metrics and policies on voting rights, human rights and cultural engagement as well as job availability, government creditworthiness and graduation rates respectively. Once the categories are ranked, the scores are averaged for a total livability number.

Closing out the top 5 were Ansley Park and Oakhurst, which each scored 56.

The broader Atlanta community scored an aggregate total of 52, putting it in the top half of communities in the U.S.

Here’s how the numbers tallied for each of those top ITP locales:

Decatur

  • Score: 57
  • Population: 24,002
  • Housing: 54
  • Neighborhood: 65
  • Transportation: 56
  • Environment: 62
  • Health: 63
  • Engagement: 53
  • Opportunity: 50

Candler Park

  • Score: 57
  • Population: 969
  • Housing: 37
  • Neighborhood: 64
  • Transportation: 57
  • Environment: 70
  • Health: 68
  • Engagement: 53
  • Opportunity: 49
ExploreWilliam Shatner screening ‘Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan’ at Symphony Hall in March 2023

Edgewood

  • Score: 57
  • Population: 1,372
  • Housing: 77
  • Neighborhood: 61
  • Transportation: 60
  • Environment: 54
  • Health: 53
  • Engagement: 53
  • Opportunity: 40

Ansley Park

  • Score: 56
  • Population: 1,003
  • Housing: 55
  • Neighborhood: 76
  • Transportation: 64
  • Environment: 39
  • Health: 73
  • Engagement: 56
  • Opportunity: 32

Oakhurst

  • Score: 56
  • Population: 1,461
  • Housing: 43
  • Neighborhood: 62
  • Transportation: 53
  • Environment: 70
  • Health: 59
  • Engagement: 53
  • Opportunity: 50

The index, which began in 2015, bases its findings on 50 databases nationwide.

“The majority of older adults want to stay in their current homes and communities as they age, which requires walkable neighborhoods, public transportation options, opportunities to engage in community activities, and affordable and adaptable housing,” Rodney Harrell, Ph.D., AARP Vice President of Family, Home and Community, said in a press release.

“The AARP Livability Index provides the clearest picture yet of how well a community meets needs across one’s lifespan, regardless of income, physical ability or ethnicity.”

Nationally, the following neighborhoods earned the top livability scores:

  • Large cities (population 500,000+): San Francisco
  • Mid-size cities (population 100,000-499,999): Alexandria, Virginia
  • Small cities (population 25,000-99,999): St. Louis Park, Minnesota
  • Small towns (population 5,000 to 24,999): Aspen, Colorado

Read more about the findings or look into your neighborhood’s AARP 2022 ranking here.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire2h ago
Cover 9@9: Lorenzo Carter: ‘We are just trying to assault the pocket’
1h ago
Observations on each classification through Week 2 of season
3h ago
OPINION: So far, Jon Ossoff prefers cold calls with constituents to Twitter wars and...
17h ago
OPINION: So far, Jon Ossoff prefers cold calls with constituents to Twitter wars and...
17h ago
Georgia, Oregon wrapping up preparations for Saturday’s clash
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia retirees need to have $851K in savings, according to report
Returning to types of housing we need to age in place
Economic insecurity looms over the aging population
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top