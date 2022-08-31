Decatur tops AARP’s list of most livable metro communities

Decatur, along with Candler Park and Edgewood, scored 57 out of 100 on a scale that ranks seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement and opportunity. The latter two categories focus on metrics and policies on voting rights, human rights and cultural engagement as well as job availability, government creditworthiness and graduation rates respectively. Once the categories are ranked, the scores are averaged for a total livability number.

Closing out the top 5 were Ansley Park and Oakhurst, which each scored 56.