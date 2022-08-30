ajc logo
William Shatner screening ‘Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan’ at Symphony Hall in March 2022

William Shatner has two scheduled Atlanta appearances.

William Shatner has two scheduled Atlanta appearances.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Veteran actor William Shatner, at age 91, is not slowing down.

He will not only be at Dragon Con this weekend but he’ll also be back in Atlanta next March 9 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall to screen and discuss the beloved 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, Aug. 31 at noon. A pre-sale began today. Prices have not been publicly released.

Shatner loves to talk about himself and he’s done so many times over the years in Atlanta.

He hosted a one-man show that came to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2013. (Read my interview here.)

He attended the 50th anniversary Star Trek convention in Atlanta in 2016. Plus, he has attended Dragon Con numerous times including a combo panel appearance with Leonard Nimoy in 2009 and an appearance just a year ago.

The show promoters promise Shatner will take questions from the audience and there will be limited VIP tickets to meet him in person and get a post-show photo.

The former Captain James T. Kirk is one of three surviving members of the original “Star Trek” crew, along with Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov), who is 85, and George Takei (Hikaru Sulu), who is also 85. Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura, died last month at age 89.

