Spring has nearly sprung, so it’s time to hit the road

“Savannah is great for historic attractions within walking distance of many hotels or trolley rides to see all of the spring flowers and trees in bloom,” said Christy Shull, a travel agent with Our Laughing Place Travel.

“Savannah is also known for its diverse Southern dishes that will delight any foodie in search of delectable cuisine.”

visitsavannah.com

Cumberland Island and St. Marys

South of Savannah, consider a visit to Georgia’s barrier islands.

“Cumberland Island is fascinating and enjoyable in the early spring,” said Len Garrison, 64, of Farmington. “These destinations are always fun before the heat gets too intense or the crowds grow too big.” Other nearby islands include Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island.

A great home base in the area is St. Marys.

“St. Marys is a delightful small town on the St. Marys River at the Florida border,” said Cheré Coen, 62, of Marietta. “St. Marys is both picturesque with its small harbor and dramatic sunrises, but also wonderful dining, historic walking tours, and boutique shopping. It’s also the jumping-off point for ferry rides to pristine Cumberland Island, part of the National Park Service’s National Seashore.”

Cumberland Island National Seashore: 101 Wheeler St, St. Marys. 912-882-4336 www.nps.gov/cuis/index.htm

St. Marys: 912-882-4000. visitmarys.com

Ellijay

For those who love the mountains, head north of Atlanta.

“Take a drive up Interstate 75 from Atlanta, then Interstate 575 through the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Coen said. “Stop at Ellijay to enjoy fresh apple ciders and the most delicious fried handheld pies at Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge. Then move on to downtown Blue Ridge, an adorable town with an arts scene, restaurants, shopping, and a historic train ride.”

706-635-7400. gilmerchamber.com/explore-the-ellijays

Mercier Orchards: 8660 Blue Ridge Drive. 706-632-3411. mercier-orchards.com

Blue Ridge: 706-632-5680. blueridgemountains.com

Make a stop in Tennessee

Oak Ridge, Tenn.

About 25 miles east of Knoxville, Oak Ridge was created in 1942 when the U.S. government chose the location for its Manhattan Project, according to the Tennessee Historical Society. Workers and their families were brought in under secrecy to help build the atomic bomb that would be used in Japan at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Visit the American Museum of Science and Energy and the K-25 Overlook Visitor Center for an in-depth look at life in the Secret City,” Shull said.

American Museum of Science and Energy: 115 E. Main St., Oak Ridge. 865-294-4531. amse.org

K-25 Overlook Visitors Center: nps.gov/places/k-25-overlook-and-visitor-center.htm

Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

But don’t stop there. Shull also recommends a stop at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, Tennessee’s first maximum security prison, which is a short drive from Oak Ridge in Petros.

“You can explore the now-closed prison with a former prisoner or security guard to lead the way,” Shull said. “Finish up your visit to Brushy Mountain State Pen with dinner at the Warden’s Table Restaurant.”

You can even sample a sip of the “End of the Line” Moonshine distilled and bottled on the grounds of the prison.

9182 Highway 116. Petros, Tenn. 38745. 423-324-8687. tourbrushy.com

Journey into North Carolina

For those road-tripping into the North Georgia Mountains, keep the adventure going by crossing into North Carolina.

“Head into North Carolina to enjoy Bryson City and Cherokee, the former an old train town and the latter part of the Cherokee tribe,” Coen said. “Finish your road trip through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”

Bryson City, N.C.

Bryson City is home to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which will take passengers throughout the landscape of Western North Carolina. Visitors can choose from a number of excursions that travel to different destinations and feature different themes. Bryson City also has six access points to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park so you can enjoy hiking, scenic drives and more. Of course, downtown Bryson City is a quaint, walkable town where you can eat, shop and explore to your heart’s content.

828-488-7857. explorebrysoncity.com

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad: 45 Mitchell St., Bryson City, N.C.. 800-872-4681. www.gsmr.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: nps.gov/grsm/index.htm

Cherokee, N.C.

As the home of the Cherokee nation, Cherokee offers many sites and attractions that share the story of the Native Americans who have lived on this land for centuries. These include the Museum of the Cherokee Indian and the Oconaluftee Indian Village, which opens April 18.

visitcherokeenc.com

Museum of the Cherokee Indian: 589 Tsali Blvd., Cherokee, N.C. 828-497-3481. mci.org

Oconaluftee Indian Village: 288 Drama Road, Cherokee, N.C. 828-497-2111. cherokeehistorical.org/oconaluftee-indian-village

Best road trip tips for older adults

When planning your road trip, keep these tips in mind to make the most of your journey.