Aging in Atlanta returns as live event after going virtual during pandemic

Estate planning, veterans’ benefits and Medicaid

Returning panelist Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm, answered questions about estate planning. She addressed asset positioning in preparation for the transition to nursing home care, stressing the importance of making arrangements before families find themselves in a crisis situation.

Pawley also discussed lesser-known veterans’ benefits, including the VA’s Aid and Attendance program, which helps pay for in-home care.

Credit: Lisa Smith, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Lisa Smith, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nutrition and wellness

Ann Whitaker, RDN, LD, CDE, CCP, manager of nutrition and clinical patient education at Kaiser Permanente, discussed the importance of proper nutrition, noting that while older people generally require fewer calories, their bodies are less efficient at processing vitamins and nutrients. That means eating smarter — she recommended berries for their antioxidants and offered tips for getting enough calcium — to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Whitaker also discussed the difficulty of controlling blood sugar levels as one ages.

Outdoor fun, dancing and the Georgia Renaissance Festival

Access Atlanta’s Vicky Ro joined the panel to offer tips for things to do this spring. In addition to the many concerts, plays, and festivals coming this spring, Ro revealed the event she’s looking forward to: the Georgia Renaissance Festival. What better way to shake up your routine than the immersive event that encourages attendees to dress up and be transported to another time?

For outdoor enthusiasts, Ro recommended the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, noting that it offers extraordinary views without the more difficult hikes of some other Georgia locations.

But it was Ro’s tips on joining a dance class that really caught the audience’s attention. She offered recommendations on classes and events for experienced dancers and beginners alike — but noted that the best place to dance is where you are right now.

