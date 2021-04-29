Aging in Atlanta event covers health care screenings, allergies and more

Explore Aging in Atlanta

Readers were able to submit questions beforehand to a panel of experts. The topics discussed covered everything from the importance to estate planning and asset protection, by Shannon Pawley, to Dr. Osei Whyte’s in-depth discussion around health screenings and geriatric medicine. Whyte practices family, internal and geriatric medicine at Wellstar Medical Group. Michelle Blalock, PharmD, the Kroger Co., talked about certain foods that can exacerbate allergy symptoms and ways you can avoid allergies during the season.

Aging in place and ways that you can make your kitchen safer was another topic of discussion. And Dr. Paula Greaves, chief women’s health officer and practicing OB/GYN at Wellstar Medical Group, provided specific advice on gynecological health for women 55 and older, and advice on navigating medicare was presented by Bonnie Dobbs, owner of Bonnie Dobbs Agency.