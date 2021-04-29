Aging in Atlanta event covers health care screenings, allergies and more

On Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution launched its first event for the Aging in Atlanta spring series. The free virtual event was hosted by editor-in-chief Kevin Riley and took a deep dive into issues that community members 55 and older care the most about.
Readers were able to submit questions beforehand to a panel of experts. The topics discussed covered everything from the importance to estate planning and asset protection, by Shannon Pawley, to Dr. Osei Whyte’s in-depth discussion around health screenings and geriatric medicine. Whyte practices family, internal and geriatric medicine at Wellstar Medical Group. Michelle Blalock, PharmD, the Kroger Co., talked about certain foods that can exacerbate allergy symptoms and ways you can avoid allergies during the season.
Aging in place and ways that you can make your kitchen safer was another topic of discussion. And Dr. Paula Greaves, chief women’s health officer and practicing OB/GYN at Wellstar Medical Group, provided specific advice on gynecological health for women 55 and older, and advice on navigating medicare was presented by Bonnie Dobbs, owner of Bonnie Dobbs Agency.
The event was made possible by presenting sponsor Kroger and gold sponsor Wellstar. If you weren’t able to attend Wednesday’s event, you’ll have a chance to hear from more experts May 19. You can register for the virtual event for free here. You can also join the exclusive events, which will broadcast 4-5 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
Also, be sure to catch the special Sunday sections on May 2, May 16 and June 6.
Visit www.ajc.com/agingevents to RSVP. When you register, you’ll be entered to win a $50 Kroger gift card. After you sign up, we encourage you to submit questions you’re curious about to our panel of experts.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.