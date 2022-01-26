Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Active Aging: How Atlantans are moving in the city

caption arrowCaption
5 Ways to NaturallyBoost Your Immune Health.When it comes to protecting yourself against COVID-19, the best thing you can do is practice proper hygiene and maintain social distancing.If you want to make an additional effortto protect yourself, here are five ways to naturallyboost your immune health and help your body fightoff harmful disease-causing organisms.1. Get Enough Sleep.According to a 2015 study, healthy adults whoslept fewer than 6 hours a night were more likelyto become ill than those who slept longer.2. Eat More Healthy Fats.Foods like olive oil and salmon contain healthyfats which are believed to boost the body’s immuneresponse by decreasing inflammation.3. Increase Probiotic Intake .Eating fermented foods or taking supplements to increase the numberof probiotics in your digestive tract is believedto benefit your immune system.4. Engage in Moderate Exercise .Regular, moderate exercise, such as light hiking,bicycling and swimming is believed to reduceinflammation and help immune cells regenerate.5. Drink Plenty of Water.It’s important to prevent dehydration, as itcan hinder your physical performance and make you more susceptible to illness

Aging in Atlanta
By Elizabeth Crumbly, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
‘You’re riding all this history:’ Cycling offers social outlet, learning experience for senior riders

Active Aging is a monthly column showing how Atlantans 55+ remain active in the community. Here, residents share how they stay fit and give tips on where you can get moving.

A conversation about cycling with James Tyler is an excursion through the history that distinguishes Atlanta’s communities from one another. His words are river swells, gently and insistently conveying the listener past landmarks and through wooded copses.

ExploreEvolving opportunities keep retired Atlantans fit and on the go

Tyler, a retired educator, interweaves descriptions of his preferred cycling routes with references to the buildup of neighborhoods such as West End and Grant Park. He speaks of long-ago timbering that gave way to development, the lines that segregation drew through the city and the time that Martin Luther King, Jr. spent here.

“As you ride on a bike trail, you’re riding all this history, and you’re slicing through these different, distinct neighborhoods,” he said. “A lot of this stuff, you really can’t see by car.”

Tyler, 71, is active with the Metro Atlanta Cycling Club, which seeks, per its website, macattack.com, “to bring awareness of the sport to the black community.”

According to Tyler, the connections MACC offers are beneficial for people of any age seeking to ride.

“They’re very encouraging to people who want to join the sport. They have standards for doing something for everything associated with riding,” he said.

“Age is not seen as a demarcation or barrier to any of the things you might want to do with riding.”

caption arrowCaption
James Tyler’s favorite in-town riding spots include Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park, which is rich in plant and animal life.

Credit: contributed by James Tyler

James Tyler’s favorite in-town riding spots include Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park, which is rich in plant and animal life.

Credit: contributed by James Tyler

caption arrowCaption
James Tyler’s favorite in-town riding spots include Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park, which is rich in plant and animal life.

Credit: contributed by James Tyler

Credit: contributed by James Tyler

Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park

Some of Tyler’s favorite spots are located in Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park. He points out that combined with adjoining watershed property on the outskirts of the city, it makes up one of the city’s larger green spaces with its old-growth forest and diverse plant species. The park’s paved and unpaved trails sometimes allow for wildlife sightings.

“You can see all the Georgia mammals except for the black bear,” Tyler said.

Via an east-running connector from the park, riders can reach the BeltLine, which he said itself “yields spectacular views of the city.”

Russell DeBarros — “Junior Deas” to his social media connections — is also active with MACC. At 60, he’s younger than a few of the more senior riders who participate with the organization on jaunts that often top 50 miles.

“I’m not the oldest guy out there doing this,” he said. “On a regular basis, we’re riding 60, 70 miles at a time.”

They sometimes plan century rides, which set participants on courses 100 miles or longer.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’re still getting on bikes at the age that we are. We see it as a way of keeping moving, keeping healthy,” DeBarros said.

caption arrowCaption
Russell “Junior Deas” DeBarros, left, with fellow cyclist Mitchell Smith on a recent ride.

Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros

Russell “Junior Deas” DeBarros, left, with fellow cyclist Mitchell Smith on a recent ride.

Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros

caption arrowCaption
Russell “Junior Deas” DeBarros, left, with fellow cyclist Mitchell Smith on a recent ride.

Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros

Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros

ExploreFulfillment from Fido: How owning a pet may boost your health

Stone Mountain and Silver Comet

For those looking to stay closer to home, he recommends two paved routes which utilize roads circling Stone Mountain. Cyclists are a common sight for drivers here, and these inner and outer loops — 5 and 7 miles, respectively — have inclines that make for great hill climbing.

“Cars are really respectful,” he says. “It’s great for after work.”

For distance riding, he suggests the Silver Comet Trail. Its limited street crossings offer safety with traffic lights and crossing buttons, and there are often bridges for riders where the trail intersects with larger roads. The foot traffic is often sparse, so riders can use the miles to really open up and train, and Debarros likes the fact that this trail has rest points in the forms of benches, picnic tables and bathrooms, along with two bike shops that offer parts and food “that can really save you in time of need.”

For Tyler, the benefits of cycling in his senior years lean heavily toward opportunities for personal growth.

“You do have some time for self-discovery, and cycling is something that allows you to do that,” he says. “I think we’re redefining what it means to be this age.”

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

About the Author

Elizabeth Crumbly
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Community Connections: How Marilyn Teague serves the deaf community
32m ago
Evolving opportunities keep retired Atlantans fit and on the go
21h ago
Fulfillment from Fido: How owning a pet may boost your health
21h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top