Active Aging: How Atlantans are moving in the city

According to Tyler, the connections MACC offers are beneficial for people of any age seeking to ride.

“They’re very encouraging to people who want to join the sport. They have standards for doing something for everything associated with riding,” he said.

“Age is not seen as a demarcation or barrier to any of the things you might want to do with riding.”

Caption James Tyler’s favorite in-town riding spots include Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park, which is rich in plant and animal life. Credit: contributed by James Tyler Credit: contributed by James Tyler Caption James Tyler’s favorite in-town riding spots include Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park, which is rich in plant and animal life. Credit: contributed by James Tyler Credit: contributed by James Tyler

Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park

Some of Tyler’s favorite spots are located in Lionel Hampton-Beecher Hills Park. He points out that combined with adjoining watershed property on the outskirts of the city, it makes up one of the city’s larger green spaces with its old-growth forest and diverse plant species. The park’s paved and unpaved trails sometimes allow for wildlife sightings.

“You can see all the Georgia mammals except for the black bear,” Tyler said.

Via an east-running connector from the park, riders can reach the BeltLine, which he said itself “yields spectacular views of the city.”

Russell DeBarros — “Junior Deas” to his social media connections — is also active with MACC. At 60, he’s younger than a few of the more senior riders who participate with the organization on jaunts that often top 50 miles.

“I’m not the oldest guy out there doing this,” he said. “On a regular basis, we’re riding 60, 70 miles at a time.”

They sometimes plan century rides, which set participants on courses 100 miles or longer.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’re still getting on bikes at the age that we are. We see it as a way of keeping moving, keeping healthy,” DeBarros said.

Caption Russell “Junior Deas” DeBarros, left, with fellow cyclist Mitchell Smith on a recent ride. Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros Caption Russell “Junior Deas” DeBarros, left, with fellow cyclist Mitchell Smith on a recent ride. Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros Credit: contributed by Russel DeBarros

Stone Mountain and Silver Comet

For those looking to stay closer to home, he recommends two paved routes which utilize roads circling Stone Mountain. Cyclists are a common sight for drivers here, and these inner and outer loops — 5 and 7 miles, respectively — have inclines that make for great hill climbing.

“Cars are really respectful,” he says. “It’s great for after work.”

For distance riding, he suggests the Silver Comet Trail. Its limited street crossings offer safety with traffic lights and crossing buttons, and there are often bridges for riders where the trail intersects with larger roads. The foot traffic is often sparse, so riders can use the miles to really open up and train, and Debarros likes the fact that this trail has rest points in the forms of benches, picnic tables and bathrooms, along with two bike shops that offer parts and food “that can really save you in time of need.”

For Tyler, the benefits of cycling in his senior years lean heavily toward opportunities for personal growth.

“You do have some time for self-discovery, and cycling is something that allows you to do that,” he says. “I think we’re redefining what it means to be this age.”

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.