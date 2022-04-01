A cheesy festival: 6 things to do around Atlanta this month

Celebrate Earth Day with a canoe trip on the Chattahoochee River. If you’d like to make it even more of a date, bring a picnic dinner along to enjoy some quiet time together on the grounds before embarking on your trip. The 2.5-mile canoe trip is led by a guide, and all equipment is provided. Along the way, you’ll look for wildlife and learn about Atlanta’s unique wetland ecosystem.

The Olmstead 200th Birthday Gala

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. $125 per person. $500 Patron Committee (includes two tickets, special recognition on Druid Hills Olmstead 200 collateral, and a VIP swag bag). Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Enjoy a weeknight date at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center to kick off the many planned events in honor of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmstead, the father of modern landscape design. If you’d like to make it an even more special night, dress to the nines for the black-tie optional event. Atlanta jazz musician Joe Gransden will provide entertainment and Zest will serve culinary treats along with beer and wine.

Food festivals

Caption Sample foods from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Marietta. Credit: Marietta.com Credit: Marietta.com Caption Sample foods from your choice of over 60 restaurants at Taste of Marietta. Credit: Marietta.com Credit: Marietta.com

Taste of Marietta

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Free admission with $1-$5 “tastes.” Marietta Square. 1 Cherokee St., Marietta. 770-429-1115.

The 27th Annual Taste of Marietta festival has doubled in size over the past 10 years, giving you even more new restaurants to sample along with your past favorites. Past food options have included Italian, seafood, steak, barbecue and sweets, so you’re sure to find something to please your palate. Live music can be heard throughout the day, and kids can play in their own area complete with moonwalks and sand art.

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot. $35.

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day a little late with the return of the cheesiest festival in the city. Try some or all and vote for the best one. Also, enjoy live music, the Adult Game Zone and Bloody Mary Garden.

Fun with the grandkids

Caption Take the grandkids to see Disney on Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate,” which features over 50 beloved characters. Credit: Disney on Ice Facebook Credit: Disney on Ice Facebook Caption Take the grandkids to see Disney on Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate,” which features over 50 beloved characters. Credit: Disney on Ice Facebook Credit: Disney on Ice Facebook

Disney on Ice Presents “Let’s Celebrate”

7:30 p.m Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23. $19 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500 or tickets: 770-626-2464.

Grandkids will love seeing Disney on Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate,” an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Mickey and Minnie host the party and are joined by more than 50 Disney characters, including Olaf, Aladdin, Forky, Timon and Pumbaa.

Family Fun: Painting a Pastel Unicorn

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. $35-$40 per person. Painting With a Twist, 6780 Roswell Road #D-120, Sandy Springs.

Make memories as you bring the grandkids along to paint colorful pastel unicorns to take home on a 16-by-20-inch canvas, which you can have framed if you’d like.

