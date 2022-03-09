Mark Jaglarz shares passion for horses with students at local farm

Q: Amazing, and where are you from originally?

A: Originally, I am from Poland. My hometown is Kraków, in the south of Poland.

Q: What types of students do you teach? Are they beginners? More advanced? And what are they learning during your lessons?

A: In Poland, I was involved in riding. I was competing myself, and I got my instructor license in 1971, and my trainer’s license in 1987. So it’s been a long time (that) I’ve been involved with horses.

Because Little Creek is a public place, we have students from all walks of life — from beginners to advance. I teach kids and adults, from age 7 to 87.

I’m giving background for dressage, jumping. Because of the nature of people taking lessons, I am limited in what I can do. In order to compete, it’s required to have a horse of your own. Schooling horses work every day, so it would be difficult to go to the shows, but we teach kids and teenagers, retired people, different walks of life.

We’re open for everybody.

Q: Do you keep your own private horses?

A: Yes, at this point I have four horses, but my students let me generously use (theirs) for lessons, also.

Q: How do you like to spend your time when you’re not working with horses and your students?

A: I spend time with my family, my grandchildren. My son is working for Delta. And we have a lot of wonderful friends. But I’m teaching six days week at the barn.

Q: What about working with horses do you love? Did your love of horses come from childhood?

A: I got involved with horses when I was 12 years old, and ever since I didn’t stop. ... The more you get involved with them, the more you like them, and the more you understand them. It’s a wonderful connection. It’s just like when you have a dog, or a pet. You just love them.

