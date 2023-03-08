A head start on spring: Things to do with your grandkids this week

The rare native succulent Diamorpha smallii blooms in March and you and outdoorsy kids 10 and older can take the “Diamorpha Days” guided hike for a personal view.

The plants first color up in bright red, looking a bit like a cranberry bog, and then show in showy white.

Prepare by preregistering, bringing a water bottle, and digging up sturdy hiking shoes that fit the grandkids’ growing feet. The hike is about 3 miles over moderately strenuous terrain. Remember to take lots of selfies, so you can compare from year to year if this turns into a March tradition.

Take an urban slug walk

3-5 p.m., Saturday, March 11, free, Sykes Park, 3324 Dodson Drive, East Point.

Whether you’re a gastropod fan or one of the tots or teens like creepy crawlies, this is a fine excuse to walk in the fresh air and poke around in the mud on a search for slugs and snails that reside in metropolitan Atlanta.

Guides from Georgia State University’s Geosciences department are hosting the walk as part of the 10th Atlanta Science Festival that runs March 10-25. Be sure to download the iNaturalist app before you arrive so you can contribute data from your observations to a tracking project.

Run, jog, or walk a 5K

8 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, $30 for early Aquarium member registrants, $40 for nonmembers, $45 for late registration.

Start the season with a 3.1-mile run through spring air in downtown Atlanta. And if you’re not quite in running shape, walk or jog the course instead.

The swag is a motivator, including a T-shirt and a collectible finisher medal. Since the proceeds go to funding the aquarium’s research and conservation efforts, it’s a win-win for all.