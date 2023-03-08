X
Dark Mode Toggle

A head start on spring: Things to do with your grandkids this week

A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

When you live in the Atlanta area, there’s no need to wait for the official first day of spring to roll around on March 20. Get a jump on the season with these grandkid-and-grandparent-friendly activities that say, “welcome, spring!”

ExploreRing in spring: 6 ways to make March more fun

Discover daffodils at the American Daffodil Society Convention

2-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, free admission, hotel parking charges apply, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, 4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta.

Metro Atlanta is hosting the American Daffodil Society 2023 National Daffodil Convention! That means the public is welcome to browse thousands of in-bloom daffodils in exhibit halls, view displays, and try art activities in the Daffodil Discovery Zone.

Be sure to check out the youth division exhibits to inspire the kids to get growing!

Explore3 Atlanta-area stand-up comics over 60 share the laughs

See blooming Diamorpha on Panola Mountain

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11, $10 admission, $5 parking, Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge.

The rare native succulent Diamorpha smallii blooms in March and you and outdoorsy kids 10 and older can take the “Diamorpha Days” guided hike for a personal view.

The plants first color up in bright red, looking a bit like a cranberry bog, and then show in showy white.

Prepare by preregistering, bringing a water bottle, and digging up sturdy hiking shoes that fit the grandkids’ growing feet. The hike is about 3 miles over moderately strenuous terrain. Remember to take lots of selfies, so you can compare from year to year if this turns into a March tradition.

ExploreSpring has nearly sprung, so it’s time to hit the road

Take an urban slug walk

3-5 p.m., Saturday, March 11, free, Sykes Park, 3324 Dodson Drive, East Point.

Whether you’re a gastropod fan or one of the tots or teens like creepy crawlies, this is a fine excuse to walk in the fresh air and poke around in the mud on a search for slugs and snails that reside in metropolitan Atlanta.

Guides from Georgia State University’s Geosciences department are hosting the walk as part of the 10th Atlanta Science Festival that runs March 10-25. Be sure to download the iNaturalist app before you arrive so you can contribute data from your observations to a tracking project.

Run, jog, or walk a 5K

8 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, $30 for early Aquarium member registrants, $40 for nonmembers, $45 for late registration.

Start the season with a 3.1-mile run through spring air in downtown Atlanta. And if you’re not quite in running shape, walk or jog the course instead.

The swag is a motivator, including a T-shirt and a collectible finisher medal. Since the proceeds go to funding the aquarium’s research and conservation efforts, it’s a win-win for all.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition1h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
15h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page
16h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
16h ago
The Latest

Ring in spring: 6 ways to make March more fun
3 Atlanta-area stand-up comics over 60 share the laughs
Atlanta’s older workers feel the wear and tear of physical jobs
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
16h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
23h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top