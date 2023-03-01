Ring in spring: 6 ways to make March more fun

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

Wednesday, March 22-Saturday, March 25. Event locations and times vary. Live auction and reception start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 22. Single-ticket events are available, and ticket packages start at $3,500. Locations vary. highmuseumwine.org.

For over 30 years, the High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction has raised more than $37 million for the High. This event brings together winemakers, vintners, and chefs through a variety of events. Proceeds help make special exhibits at the museum possible and allow for more than 60,000 children to experience dynamic youth educational programming each year. Ticket packages, called benefactor levels, all include two tickets to multiple events, complimentary parking and more.

Get out with the grandkids

Atlanta Science Festival

Now-Saturday March 25. Event locations and times vary. Kickoff event: Destination Science. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 10. Tickets for this event are $20 for adults and $12 for children. Ferst Center for the Arts, Georgia Institute of Technology, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta. atlantasciencefestival.org.

Spend the entire month of March learning about science with the Atlanta Science Festival. With nearly 150 different events across metro Atlanta that cater to families, children, and adults, this event works as a whole to expand access to learning about science for everyone. Get tickets for one or a bunch of events throughout the month. There are multiple options on most days so you can find something that piques your interest.

Garden Party

5 p.m.-9 p.m Saturday, March 25. Timed tickets required. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org/calendar/garden-party.

March is a special time at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. It’s when flowers such as tulips, daffodils, crocuses, and hyacinths begin to bloom. You can experience these flowers by day, but at the Garden Party, you can check everything out as the sun sets, accompanied by live music, cocktails, and other refreshments. This family-friendly event also includes flower-arranging demos.

Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 17. Free admission. Olde Town Conyers, corner of Main and Center streets. https://www.conyersga.com.

Kick-off this St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a parade, and stick around for the leprechaun look-a-like contest, live music, food trucks and more. Merchants in Olde Town sponsor a street party after the parade. At 6 p.m., the Rotary Club of Rockdale will host the World’s Shortest Endurance Run. This is truly a celebration full of shenanigans, so grab your green attire and get ready.

Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. $40 per entry plus sign-up fee through March 9; $45 per entry plus fee March 10-17. Marietta Square, 12 East Park Square, Marietta. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Marietta/ShamrockShuffleMarietta.

Take on the race yourself or cheer the runners on, but don’t miss out on this St. Patrick’s Day-themed event in Marietta Square. Benefitting the nonprofit Marietta Police Athletic League, the event also includes themed costume contests. If you want your own shirt, but can’t run, become a donor with a $25 donation and get one after the race. You’ll find the start line at the Cobb County State Court building. Runners then make their way through the beautiful neighborhoods around Marietta Square, ending the race back where they started.