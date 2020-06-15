12 discounts and deals available for seniors right now

Dunkin’ Donuts: Older adults can get 10% off their orders at participating locations.

Waffle House: Seniors can get 10% off at participating locations. Discounts may vary based on participating locations.

Retail

Belk: Shoppers 55 years and older can get 15% off their purchase the first Tuesday of every month.

Hallmark: Senior shoppers can get up to 10% off. Offers vary by location.

Michael's: Senior's get 10% off their entire purchase, including sale items.

Walgreens: With a balance rewards card, shoppers can get 20% off once a month.

Health and fitness

Rite Aid: On the first Wednesday of the month, Wellness65 program members can save up to 20% on in-store purchases.

Silver Sneakers: The national organization Silver Sneakers can help insured seniors to find free fitness activities. It is included in select Medicare plans.

Travel

National Parks: Pay a one-time fee and gain access to a lifetime of free admission to more than 400 national parks and historic sites.

Amtrak: If you’re 65 or older, you can get 10% off the current lowest rail fare.