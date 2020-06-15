12 discounts and deals available for seniors right now

While discounts for seniors were once confined mostly to early-bird specials at restaurants (where there are some good deals to be had!), discounts available now extend far beyond eateries.
Here are 12 of the best deals available for seniors.
Dining
Chick-fil-A: Discounts vary by location, but at some Chick-fil-A restaurants, seniors can get a free, refillable drink with any purchase. The discount does not apply to coffee.
Denny’s: AARP members get 15% off their checks.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Older adults can get 10% off their orders at participating locations.
Waffle House: Seniors can get 10% off at participating locations. Discounts may vary based on participating locations.
Retail
Belk: Shoppers 55 years and older can get 15% off their purchase the first Tuesday of every month.
Hallmark: Senior shoppers can get up to 10% off. Offers vary by location.
Michael's: Senior's get 10% off their entire purchase, including sale items.
Walgreens: With a balance rewards card, shoppers can get 20% off once a month.
Health and fitness
Rite Aid: On the first Wednesday of the month, Wellness65 program members can save up to 20% on in-store purchases.
Silver Sneakers: The national organization Silver Sneakers can help insured seniors to find free fitness activities. It is included in select Medicare plans.
Travel
National Parks: Pay a one-time fee and gain access to a lifetime of free admission to more than 400 national parks and historic sites.
Amtrak: If you’re 65 or older, you can get 10% off the current lowest rail fare.