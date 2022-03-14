For the first time in 6 years, retirement age isn’t changing

1943-1954: 66

1955: 66 and two months

1956: 66 and four months

1957: 66 and six months

1958: 66 and eight months

1959: 66 and ten months

1960 and later: 67

Everyone born after 1960 will be able to maximize their full Social Security benefits at age 67.

If you start receiving Social Security benefits at 62 you could lose up to 30% of your benefits. The closer you are to your full retirement age, the more that percentage will shrink. After you reach 67, you will get 100% of the benefits, so there is no financial incentive to wait to collect Social Security after your full retirement age.

For those who’ve retired early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus payments have been helpful, allowing some early retirees to delay collecting their Social Security until their full retirement age, GOBankingRates reported. Even though retirement during COVID doubled, the number of people who claimed Social Security benefits declined by 5%, according to an analysis by the Washington Post.

