After 20 Years a Man Meets His Birth Mom, Finds Out They Work in The Same Place.Benjamin Huhlleberg, a middle school substitute teacher from Utah, knew from a young age that he was adopted.His parents encouraged him finding his birth mother.Holly Shearer was a young teenager when she had Huhleberg. .The two reunited after she found him on social media and sent him a happy birthday message. ."This is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous.” said Hulleberg.The two connect with family present and discovered that they both worked at the same hospital. .“Every morning, I would come in through the women’s pavilion to come into work. So I passed right by the NICU every single day. We parked in the same garage, could have been on the same floor, had no idea that we were so close,” Shearer said to Good Morning America