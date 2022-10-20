Selena Gomez to produce remake of 80s classic, ‘Working Girl’

“It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.” said Weaver to The Hollywood Reporter.

While we wait to see if “The Wizards of Waverly Place” star will give herself a role in film, Weaver was asked if she would appear in the revival.

“I wouldn’t force myself on them. I can’t think of what I’d be playing except the old person who runs the agency going by with a cane, [but] I’m sure she could think up anything,” she said.

Currently Gomez has a full plate acting in and producing the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She’s also producing and starring in an HBO Max reality series “Selena + Chef.” Meanwhile, her documentary on Apply TV, “Selena Gomez My Mind & Me,” airs November 4.