Selena Gomez to produce remake of 80s classic, ‘Working Girl’

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago
The 1988 Melanie Griffith hit is getting a makeover

In August, rumors spread about a possible remake of “Working Girl.” Now it’s confirmed that Selena Gomez will be producing the film.

The original cult classic featured Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Joan Cusack. Weaver played a conniving boss who steals an amazing idea from her secretary, played by Griffith. Weaver had a few thoughts about the remake.

“I think she should do that,” Weaver told PEOPLE. “I think it’s time to bring it back for a new generation. And I think all of us who were in it will be very, very excited about seeing it.”

While film fans wait to see who will direct the new version of “Working Girl,” Ilana Pena, known for writing Disney’s “Diary of a Future President,” is in charge of the script.

The original film broke box offices records, raking in over $100 million. It also received five Oscar nominations, including two Best Support Actress nominations.

“It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.” said Weaver to The Hollywood Reporter.

While we wait to see if “The Wizards of Waverly Place” star will give herself a role in film, Weaver was asked if she would appear in the revival.

“I wouldn’t force myself on them. I can’t think of what I’d be playing except the old person who runs the agency going by with a cane, [but] I’m sure she could think up anything,” she said.

Currently Gomez has a full plate acting in and producing the Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She’s also producing and starring in an HBO Max reality series “Selena + Chef.” Meanwhile, her documentary on Apply TV, “Selena Gomez My Mind & Me,” airs November 4.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

