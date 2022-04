Actress Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Tips on Dealing With Insomnia.Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which you have trouble falling or staying asleep – it affects upwards of 70 million Americans every year.Aniston opens up about her struggles with insomnia and shares how she handles it.Seeking help from a doctor.Stop using screens before bed.Meditation.Stretching and yoga.Drinking plenty of hot water and lemon