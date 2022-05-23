According to a New Study, Hugging it Out Can Help Women Destress.Women who get a hug from their partner when they’re stressed have a decreased level of cortisol.Cortisol has a major impact on our bodies as it affects memory, weight gain, muscle weakness, and other health problems.The men in the study didn't show the same results. .Experts say this could be for a number of reasons, one being the results could've been very low ,that it didn't register.Here are some great ways to help your partner move past their stress and onto happiness:.Ask them what they need from you.Actively listen.Get out and do something fun and active together.Know their love language and act accordingly