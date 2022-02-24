Hamburger icon
A Simplified Guide to Domestic Equality

A Simplified Guide , to Domestic Equality.These four tips will help you and your partner maintain an equal split of your household work.1. , Speak up.Open and consistent communication is key to preventing or dissolving resentments. Try not to let irritations fester.2. , Prioritize personal time.Scheduled and impromptu time with friends or any form of personal care, including exercise, can do wonders for a household's equilibrium.3. , Be mindful of gendered expectations.Gendered expectations can be deeply ingrained. Awareness is the beginning of reaching a point where you can throw those expectations out the window.4. , Use tracking tools.Physical or digital calendars and other tracking apps go far in helping to keep track of what and when things need to get done

