Combined Shape Caption

A New Study Links Over Napping and Dementia.We all love to squeeze in a good nap every here and there. .However, a new study suggests that over napping is a sign of dementia.During a 14 year study for adults ages 74-88 - those that napped excessively showed signs of early dementia. .The study links the brain and sleep patters to increased memory loss and more.Experts don't want you to stop napping, instead they want you to monitor and modify your naps. .Instead of an hour, nap for 15 to 20 minutes a day. .Power naps are known to help boost mood, restore alertness, decrease stress and more.