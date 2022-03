Broward and Palm Beach counties have stunning natural settings and cultural diversity.The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is what South Florida looked like before developers drained the wetlands.The refuge has a .4-mile boardwalk behind the Visitor Center for a walk through a peaceful cypress swamp.Worth Avenue in Palm Beach was built for the jet set crowd, but it's also fun to window shop.The Boardwalk in Hollywood is a 2.5 mile sea of colorful humans