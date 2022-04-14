Combined Shape Caption

90210 Star Brian Austin Green Bedridden With Ulcerative Colitis.Actor, Brian Austin Green best known as David Silver from the 90s hit show 90210- shares that he suffered from Ulcerative Colitis.Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. .The illness left Green bedridden for weeks for a month and a half.Green has three children from a previous marriage to actress Megan Fox.He took to Instagram to share why he was absent and to thank his girlfriend Sharna Burgess - who is 7 months pregnant for her support.Symptoms include experience abdominal pain, fever, rectal bleeding, weight loss and more.There’s no known reason for what causes Ulcerative Colitis.Ulcerative Colitis doesn’t discriminate between race although experts share that if you’re Ashkenazi Jewish decent, your risk is higher