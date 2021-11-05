ajc logo
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia

9 of the most, dazzling holiday light displays, in Georgia.1. Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights.2. Illuminights at Zoo Atlanta.3. Lights of Life at Life University.4. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden.5. Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular at Lanier Islands.6. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags.7. Stone Mountain Christmas.8. Holiday Lights of Hope at Hobgood Park.9. Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular

