Combined Shape Caption

6 things you didn't know about Sherri Shepherd.She wrote a sitcom about her own life.She was Madame, Cinderella's evil step mother in Broadway.She's an author of the self-help book : Permission Slips: Every Woman’s Guide To Giving Herself A Break.She's from Chicago.She was on season two of The Masked Singer.She will host her own daytime talk show airing "Sherri" Sept 12, 2022.