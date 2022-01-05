6 grocery items that experts say will surge in price this year

6 , grocery items that willsurge in price this year, according to experts.As inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages continue into 2022.'Eat This, Not That!' says we can expect these six grocery items to increase in price.1. Steak, According to CNBC, beef and veal prices rose 20% over the past year and are expected to continue to grow.Julie Anna Potts, the president and CEO of the Meat Institute, says the "demand for meat and poultry products has never been higher.".2. Chicken, Chicken prices are up 9% since 2020 and expected to climb.3. Mayonnaise, 'The Wall Street Journal' reports Kraft Heinz Co. is planning to tell "customers that it would raise prices across many of its products… with some items going up as much as 20%.".4. Eggs, CNN reported an 11.6% increase in a year's time. Many egg companies attribute price increases to the rising cost of feed for their hens.5. Cereal, General Mills recently revealed it would raise prices on several items, including popular cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Cheerios.6. Vegetables, 'The Wall Street Journal' reports "potatoes, celery and other heavier vegetables will have higher price tags next year in part because of higher freight costs…"