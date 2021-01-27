Bar inspiration: Start happy hour with these home bars

Home bars often serve as gathering spaces for guests so it’s important to design them for function and organization while keeping style in mind. Bars are like small kitchens, according to Forbes, so you’ll want to choose materials that are durable and attractive but that also stand out. If you want to show off your glassware then you might consider glass cabinetry.

While a wet bar can add value to a home, it’s a big undertaking. A standalone bar can be just as attractive and functional as a full wet bar. “Look for a standalone shelf that pairs well with your existing wet bar or cabinetry (a perfect match isn’t essential),” writes The Spruce. “This will provide a dedicated space for spirits that still feels in sync with your other decor.” A bar cart is also a quick and easy way to add a bar space to your home.