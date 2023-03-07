X
5 projects to keep your kids entertained for hours

Life
It’s nearly spring break and summer won’t be far behind. That means finding things to occupy your kids’ time — activities that won’t leave them complaining that they’re bored and there’s nothing to do.

These activities are fun for all ages and will keep them busy as time flies by:

Wind chimes

Let the kids bring in the noise — in a calming way — with homemade wind chimes. Use material from around the house or take a visit to your local craft store to get the essentials.

You’ll need paint, glitter, beads, stickers, rope and whatever creative, festive items your child might like.

DIY bath bombs

DIY bath bombs are created with household items like baking soda, cornstarch, coconut oil and water. They’re fun to make and use, and can be customized.

Pinterest has plenty of bath bomb recipes. And if the kids enjoy this project, you can try candles, potpourri, and air fresheners.

Food challenge

Kids can become the stars of their own cooking challenges with exciting, age-appropriate challenges. Whether you’re cooking or baking, or trying a blindfolded tasting game, food challenges are a a great was too get some experience in the kitchen.

Gardening

Wanting your kids to get a little vitamin D? Opt for gardening, which can take hours to get started and months to complete. Gather some crates to create a fun garden box, like the example below that’s in the shape of a caterpillar.

Take a day trip to your local gardening shop to gather seeds, an art store for paint, and let your child create the planter of their dreams.

Stage a play

It might seem a little old-fashioned, but creating a play is just as entertaining now as it was decades ago. The only difference is that it can be shared online these days. Challenge your little artist to create a play or a puppet show.

Let their mind run wild with storylines, costume ideas and a set design. It might seem like a lot of work, but you’ll be surprised what kids can do when given a little initiative.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

