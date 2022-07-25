ajc logo
5 people who made their marks in the medical field before their 16th birthday.

5 people who made their marks in the medical field before their 16th birthday.Alena Analeigh Wicker - at 12-years-old is the youngest person to be admitted in medical school. AND the first to be a NASA intern.Sho Yano- graduated college at 9-years-old . Has an IQ of 200 and is now a pediatric neurologist at 31-years-old.Ola Hadaya- graduated high school at 15-years-old - at 22 she's an OBGYN.Iqbal Mahmoud Al Assad- graduated high school at 12-years-old. She completed medical training at 29 and is now studying to become a pediatric cardiologist. .Balamurali Ambati - finished high school at 11-years-old. Finished medical school at 17-years-old, is now an ophthalmologist, educator, and researcher

