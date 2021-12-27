5 Habits to Living, a Longer, Healthier Life.Lifehack recently offered readers a list of habits to increase longevity and live longer, healthier lives. , Here are 5 things they recommend:.1. Don't skip a good night's sleep, Poor sleep increases people's risk of obesity, heart disease, accidents and dementia. .Lifehack recommends going to sleep when you are tired and waking up without an alarm to determine roughly how much sleep you need. .2. Don't forget your fiber, Fiber is linked to a reduced risk of bowel cancer and plays an important role in cardiovascular health. .Lifehack suggests incorporating 30 grams of fiber into your diet daily. .3. Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia. .3. Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia. .3. Develop a healthy diet, Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fermented foods and omega-3 into your diet can reduce your risk of chronic inflammation, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and dementia. .4. Stay physically active, According to Lifehack, physically active people have a 30 to 35% lower risk of dying from any cause. .Regular exercise can reduce your risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. .5. Minimize stress. , Chronic stress, which reportedly affects 25% of the population, is associated with weight gain and chronic inflammation. .Chronic stress has also been associated with an increased rate of cancer and neuropsychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression.